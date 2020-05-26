Lake Shore High School brings ceremony to new graduate

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Lake Shore High School held their first graduation ceremony on Monday night.

There was only one graduate and the ceremony was right outside their home. The ceremony had to be modified because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The high school started graduation season by putting up signs to honor the seniors. Then officials decided to board a bus, while being socially distant, and brought a ceremony to a new graduate.

“It didn’t hit me that I was graduating today,” recent graduate Rebecca Dick said. “People started showing up and I was like, ‘This is real.’”

Lake Shore High School set up for a graduate unlike any other on Monday. The ceremony took place on the sidewalk outside of Dick’s home.

Watch the video above for the full story.