Man in serious condition after shooting, robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man was shot inside of his Detroit home on Monday evening.

An unknown suspect entered the victim’s home in the 5300 block of Burns Avenue around 9 p.m., demanding his possession and then shooting him, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

The shooter took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said. He is described as an unknown black man with light complexion and a short afro. The shooter was last seen wearing a black face mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

