Detroit police looking for missing 41-year-old man

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 41-year-old man from Detroit.

Cortez Sanders was last seen by his caretaker around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday at his residence in the 19300 block of Dean Street, officials said.

The caretaker says that Sanders left the home in a ride share vehicle to visit the City County Building. Police say Sanders called the caretaker around noon to let her know the building was closed, and he has not returned home since.

Sanders is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150-180 pounds and has a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hat, multicolored polo shirt with black stripes, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Officials say he is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition and a mental condition.

Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Eleven Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News