Detroit transit services receive $64.3 million grant to support coronavirus response efforts
Federal grant to support increased cleaning, personal protective equipment distribution
DETROIT – The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) will receive a $64.3 million grant to support transit operations and employees amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
MORE: COVID-19 cases, deaths in Michigan as of May 27
DDOT will use the funds to clean buses and provide masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
Detroit’s grant is part of $25 billion in national grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, officials said. The grants support coronavirus response efforts under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
A safety advisory was issued in addition to the funding, requiring transit agencies to implement cleaning and PPE policies and procedures amid the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS
- Michigan Secretary of State offices to reopen June 1 by appointment only
- Court orders defiant Michigan barber to close his shop
- CVS Pharmacy has new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across Michigan -- check list here
- Some Michigan casinos plan on reopening soon after closing to help stop spread of COVID-19
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.