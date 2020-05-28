75ºF

Detroit transit services receive $64.3 million grant to support coronavirus response efforts

Federal grant to support increased cleaning, personal protective equipment distribution

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Stacy Loggins, a janitorial supervisor for Metro, wipes down the interior of a bus with disinfectant Thursday, March, 12, 2020, at a Metro facility in St. Louis. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
DETROIT – The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) will receive a $64.3 million grant to support transit operations and employees amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

DDOT will use the funds to clean buses and provide masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

Detroit’s grant is part of $25 billion in national grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, officials said. The grants support coronavirus response efforts under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

A safety advisory was issued in addition to the funding, requiring transit agencies to implement cleaning and PPE policies and procedures amid the pandemic.

