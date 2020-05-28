Detroit transit services receive $64.3 million grant to support coronavirus response efforts

DETROIT – The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) will receive a $64.3 million grant to support transit operations and employees amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MORE: COVID-19 cases, deaths in Michigan as of May 27

DDOT will use the funds to clean buses and provide masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

Detroit’s grant is part of $25 billion in national grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, officials said. The grants support coronavirus response efforts under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

A safety advisory was issued in addition to the funding, requiring transit agencies to implement cleaning and PPE policies and procedures amid the pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS