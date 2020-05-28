Some Michigan casinos plan on reopening soon after closing to help stop spread of COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Detroit’s casinos remain closed, but 7 Indian casinos -- which closed voluntarily -- are reopening in the coming days.

That includes Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek and Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant. The casinos are taking steps to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus (COVID-19).

Soaring Eagle Casino will have temperature checks. CEO Mike Bean acknowledges that many will look at casinos and assume they will have potential to become a hot spot for coronavirus.

The tables will have Plexiglas between the players and the dealer. But the biggest issue is the chips, cards and slot machines. All of those could have hundreds of players touch before they’re sanitized.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said going to the casino right now would be a health gamble. There are countless high-touch surfaces and even with aggressive cleaning things could be overlooked.

