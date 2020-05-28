CVS Pharmacy has new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across Michigan -- check list here

DETROIT – CVS Pharmacy has announced new COVID-19 testing sites across Michigan.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests. The self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Michigan include:

CVS Pharmacy, 2100 West Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

CVS Pharmacy, 5757 Whitmore Lake Road, Brighton, MI 48116

CVS Pharmacy, 1402 W. 14 Mile, Clawson, MI 48017

CVS Pharmacy, 39350 Nine Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48167

CVS Pharmacy, 33021 Garfield Road, Fraser, MI 48066

CVS Pharmacy, 1550 Lake Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CVS Pharmacy, 17120 Kercheval Avenue, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

CVS Pharmacy, 240 M.A.C., East Lansing, MI 48823

CVS Pharmacy, 21777 21 Mile Road, Macomb Township, MI 48044

CVS Pharmacy, 720 General Motors Road, Milford, MI 48381

CVS Pharmacy, 44300 5 Mile Road, Northville, MI 48168

CVS Pharmacy, 46960 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township, MI 48317

CVS Pharmacy, 2115 Twenty-Five Mile Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316

CVS Pharmacy, 30920 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076

CVS Pharmacy, 100 West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI 48390

Check for more CVS Pharmacy testing locations here.

MORE: Several new and expanded Michigan based drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will speed up results