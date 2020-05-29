Ferndale police seek missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease

FERNDALE, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen Thursday in the 1400 block of LeRoy Street in Ferndale.

According to police, Joe Lemelin, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say Lemelin walked away from a family home in the area he was last seen without anyone noticing.

Lemelin’s son says his father is limited to responding to his name and few other things. The elderly man can be seen leaving the home around 6:30 p.m. and walking westbound on LeRoy Avenue from Central.

Lemelin went missing wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, brown belt, khaki pants and black dress socks. Officers have searched the area he was last seen several times without any luck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ferndale police at 248-541-3650.

Read more: The latest local, national and international headlines