Michigan government releases new site to help businesses reopen without spreading COVID-19

Published: May 29, 2020, 9:49 am Updated: May 29, 2020, 10:29 am

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s government has launched a new site to help reopening businesses keep employees and customers safe and prevent further spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The site was developed by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The site offers resources to keep workplaces safe as sectors of the state’s economy reopen.

“As we reengage our economy and begin the long road back to our normal routines, it’s critical that we do so safely,” LEO Director Jeff Donofrio said. “(The new site) is designed to make the process of reopening safely easier and equip businesses and their staff with the resources necessary to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.”

With the continued risk of COVID-19 spreading, government officials said businesses have to take necessary precautions. The site includes MIOSHA guidelines, posters for employees and customers, factsheets, educational videos and a reopening checklist.

You can see that checklist below:

The site also shows employers how to create a written exposure control plan and make it available to workers and customers. The plan should include exposure determination and outline measures that will be taken to prevent employee exposure to COVID-19, including:

Engineering controls

Administrative controls

Hand hygiene and environmental surface disinfection

Personal protective equipment

Health surveillance

Training

Incorporating the latest guidance for COVID-19 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the governor’s executive orders

“Our first priority is to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “Employers, employees, and customers who follow these guidelines will help ensure that everyone returns home safe at the end of the day.”

Here are some tips for employees to follow to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19:

Wash hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

Limit contact with others by remaining six feet apart.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and tools routinely.

Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Practice self-screenings to check for any abnormal/new symptoms.

Anyone with questions about workplace safety and health can call MIOSHA’s new hotline at 855-723-3219.

Click here to report health and safety concerns in the workplace.