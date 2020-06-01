LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Duggan, Police Chief Craig hold briefing on COVD-19, protests

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Monday to address the city’s response to coronavirus concerns.

Duggan will likely address the ongoing response to protests in the city, as well. Detroit Police Chief James Craig will also speak.

Watch it live in the video player above at 2 p.m.

Last Thursday, Detroit reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March.

Latest COVID-19 data here.