Turn protests into action by being the change you want to see

DETROIT – Thousands took to the streets in Michigan to protest police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

It’s one thing to be heard in the form of protest, it’s something else entirely to turn those voices into action, according to Oakland University professor David Dulio and Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit NAACP.

“We have a diverse group of people protesting,” Anthony said.

Protesters have the attention of the public, including lawmakers.

“Real activists know how to act,” Anthony said.

They are encouraging protesters to not just demand change, but be the change they demand by running for office.

“We’ve seen other movements be successful with that,” Dulio said.

The biggest change comes in voting as an informed voter. That means doing a deep dive. In Michigan, while a number of offices are billed as nonpartisan, it’s important you do your homework to find out if the person you’re voting for shares your ideals.

Watch the video above for the full report.