Man arrested, accused of driving at Detroit police during protest

A 36-year-old Southfield man has been arrested and is accused of driving at Detroit police officers during a protest.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the incident happened on Friday May 29th at 9 p.m. in the area of Griswold and West Fort Street.

It’s alleged John Antoine Holliman saw two uniformed Detroit police bicycle officers and drove directly at them, causing them to ride onto the sidewalk to escape harm.

Holliman then fled from fully marked police cars northbound on I-75 to westbound I-94, at times he reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. After a short chase he pulled into a gas station in the area of Central Avenue and West Vernor where he was arrested.

Holliman has been charged with two counts of Felonious Assault, and Fleeing and Eluding Third Degree, he was arraigned Monday evening in 36th District Court and received a $15,000/10% bond.

“While we clearly understand and support peaceful protests especially in this time of COVID and the murder of George Floyd, we cannot condone in any way the alleged actions of this defendant,”said Prosecutor Worthy.