Sister concerned for missing 63-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 63-year-old Detroit man.

Donald Thompson was last heard from by his sister on March 11 at 11 a.m. When she went to his home on March 12 in the 2000 block of Tuxedo, he was gone. His sister is concerned for him because she usually hears from him daily and hasn’t heard from him since March 11.

Thompson is described as being 6 feet tall with a thin build and a medium brown complexion. He has a thick gray beard and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.