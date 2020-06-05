$2,500 reward offered for information on missing Michigan mother

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information in the disappearance of a Michigan mother who was last seen May 15.

The missing 34-year-old mother, Jessica Bedford, is believed to be in imminent danger. Police say the mother would not disappear by choice.

The last known locations she was in include the Brightmoor neighborhood of Detroit and Lincoln Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.