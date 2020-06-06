81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

2 women, 1 man in serious condition after Detroit shooting

Detroit police say the victims were shot during an outdoor gathering Saturday morning

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Shooting, Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Local News, Local, News, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, Crescent Drive
photo

DETROIT – Three people were shot during a gathering in Detroit on Saturday morning, according to police.

Detroit police say an unknown suspect fired shots at an outside gathering around 3:20 a.m. in the 14200 block of Crescent Drive.

Three victims -- a 34-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man -- were shot and transported to the hospital. All three were listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: