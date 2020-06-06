Michigan school board votes to fire superintendent who made controversial remarks on George Floyd

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. – A school board near Lansing has voted to fire its superintendent after he partly blamed George Floyd for his fatal encounter with police.

The Grand Ledge school board heard many hours of public comment during a special meeting Friday. Brian Metcalf will be placed on paid leave until his dismissal is finalized.

Metcalf had said on Facebook that Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was “wrong.” But he also said “it all starts with being a law abiding citizen,” and that Floyd was suspected of using counterfeit money.

Metcalf, who is white, had apologized and said he would undergo diversity training.