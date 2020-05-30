Detroit schools lays out a clearer picture of what students, parents can expect this fall

DETROIT – Many parents said they want their children to go back to school and they have to go back to work and without it they will have child care issues. They want a plan.

Detroit Public Schools Community District gave a glimpse into what will happen in the fall. The district will have a hybrid learning model.

Officials held a finance meeting and the biggest take away from the meeting is that provided Lansing doesn’t impose more than 10 percent in funding cuts, teacher salaries will remain the same. Student learning programs will also remain intact.

Even in the face of a suggested nearly 10 percent reduction in per-pupil funding -- Superintendent Nikolai Vitti laid out an optimistic view for Detroit.

