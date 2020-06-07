4-year-old boy killed in Monroe County car crash

RAISINVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a car crash that killed a 4-year-old boy on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at about 6:30 p.m. a 35-year-old man from Raisinville Township was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima westbound on Bluebush Road and was attempting to turn left into a residential driveway when a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck his passenger side. The man’s 4-year-old son was in a booster seat and wearing a seatbelt in the backseat of the passenger side of the Nissan, officials said.

Troopers say the boy was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s father and the 37-year-old Maybee woman driving the Jeep were also transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries, officials said.

No additional details were provided regarding the cause of the crash.

