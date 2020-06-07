Family wants answers after young mother seriously injured in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – A family is asking for help as a young mother begins her long road to recovery.

Dameya Elliot was hit by a speeding car Friday. The 19-year-old mother was left lying on Grand River Avenue, near Greenfield Road.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the stores were closed or boarded up, so there wasn’t any security cameras running in the area.

Elliot’s family wants the driver to do the right thing.

Her family rushed to the hospital Friday as soon as they heard.

“I was in such a hurry to get to the hospital, when I got there I had my remote control on my pocket,” said her grandmother, Michelle Stratton.

Police said they believed the driver was going about 70 miles per hour and never stopped. Elliot suffered two broken arms in several places and a broken leg. Her injuries were so severe that doctors put her into a medically-induced coma.

Her face was so swollen, they could only identify Elliot by her tattoos.

She has since woken from her coma and is expected to be OK, although she’ll need several surgeries before she’s able to come home and see her 11-month-old son.

Her family is calling for the driver to come forward or for any witnesses to do the same.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.