Group announces minimum reopening guidelines for Detroit casinos

DETROIT – On Monday, the Michigan Gaming Control Board approved minimum reopening guidelines for the Detroit casinos to protect public health and safety.

The casinos will remain closed until reopening can be permitted under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Safe Start Plan.

“In compiling these minimum guidelines, we considered CDC recommendations, Nevada Gaming Board guidelines and information from the National Indian Gaming Commission,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “We required the casinos to propose reopening plans, and we consulted with the casino unions on the guidelines. We believe the guidelines will protect the public when it is safe to reopen the casinos.”

The minimum guidelines for initial opening include:

Limit of 15 percent the legal capacity at each casino

Limited entrance points with temperature checks

A ban on smoking on the casino floors

No poker rooms

Heightened cleaning protocols

Social distancing

The minimum reopening guidelines approved today will be implemented after the governor issues an order allowing the casinos to reopen.

Related headlines: