Romeo community comes together to promote peace after racial slurs painted on iconic rock

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An iconic rock that normally welcomes people into Romeo had a peaceful message on it vandalized with racial slurs.

The iconic rock is usually a beacon of unity featuring happy birthday messages, congratulations messages, and other messages of hope.

Over the weekend someone painted “Black Lives Matter” on it. Someone else changed to “all lives matter” and it went back and forth all day.

On Sunday night, the Romeo High School basketball coach drove by and someone had written racial slurs on the rock.

The community came out to repaint the rock and work to keep it a positive message instead of a negative one.

