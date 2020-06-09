Detroit police looking for missing 35-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 35-year-old woman.
Nina Williams was last seen at her home in the 20100 block of Mackay Street between 7 to 8 a.m. on Monday and discovered missing in the late afternoon.
She is describe as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, has a medium brown complexion, black hair.
She was last seen wearing a floral dress with bright multicolored pants underneath, according to police.
Police said she has a mental health condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
