Detroit police looking for missing 35-year-old woman

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Nina Williams.
Nina Williams. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 35-year-old woman.

Nina Williams was last seen at her home in the 20100 block of Mackay Street between 7 to 8 a.m. on Monday and discovered missing in the late afternoon.

She is describe as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, has a medium brown complexion, black hair.

She was last seen wearing a floral dress with bright multicolored pants underneath, according to police.

Police said she has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

