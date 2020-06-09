Monroe County man accused of assaulting teen in alleged hate crime faces judge

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – James Lee Mouat sat before a judge Tuesday morning, nervously rocking back and forth, being arraigned on charges for what he allegedly did to 18-year-old Devin Freelon Jr.

It was an assault described as a hate crime in Sterling State Park where Mouat is accused of hurling racial slurs and then striking the 18-year-old in the mouth with a bike chain.

READ: Monroe County man appears in court after alleged ‘racially motivated’ attack on teenager

Tuesday we learned the 42-year-old is a father of 4 who was preparing to marry his fiancé before being arrested. During the hearing -- lawyers asked his bond be reduced from the current amount of $100,000 dollars.

“We would request that the court would consider lowering that bond to $50,000,” asked one lawyer.

Prosecutors didn’t agree.

“We would ask that the bond remain the same. We believe that this is a very serious case and should he be released he could potentially involve himself in serious criminal activity. This was a very vicious case that’s being alleged against him and we think that $100,000 bond is appropriate,” said another lawyer.

Considering the severity of this crime and the public outcry for justice -- Mouat’s bond will remain at 6 figures.

“I find that the defendant is a danger to the community. Bond is continued at $100,000 dollars cash assuredly,” the judge ordered.

Mouat is due back in Court on the 16th.