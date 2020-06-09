White Newport man charged with ethnic intimidation, assault after Black teen seriously injured in attack

MONROE, Mich. – Protesters are demanding answers after a Black teen was severely assaulted on Saturday evening at Sterling State Park.

Demonstrators gathered at St. Mary’s Park in Monroe on Monday afternoon to stand in solidarity with the teen.

Devin Freelon, an 18-year-old senior at Orchard Center High School was attacked in what police are calling a racially-motivated crime.

Freelon lost three teeth, needed stitches in his lip and suffered a serious jaw injury.

“That’s all he should be worried about right now, getting his diploma,” his teacher Amanda Althouse said. “But like many other Black people in this country that’s not what he has to worry about.”

A 42-year-old White man from Newport is accused of verbally attacking Freelon and his friends before hitting the teen in the face with a weapon.

Lee James Mouat Jr. was charged Monday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and ethnic intimidation.

“Monroe racial tensions are at a boiling point and there needs to be some dialogue on how to change the racism and nepotism that exist,” William Parker with the Monroe NAACP said.