Protesters march in Detroit for 11th straight day to demand change

DETROIT – Since the killing of George Floyd, demonstrators have been gathering in Metro Detroit and across the country to protest social injustice and police brutality.

Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, was killed on May 25 by a police officer that knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and laying on the ground.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. Other officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All officers have been fired.

READ: Former Detroit police chief says Minneapolis Police Department ‘has some serious problems’

Detroit has officially done away with its curfew. Monday’s march is similar to previous marches. The demonstrations have been nonviolent for the last seven days.