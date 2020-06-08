Detroit leaders announce launch of community health corps, hopeful city council adopts housing assistance proposal

DETROIT – City leaders addressed a range of topics at a press briefing Monday from protests, the establishment of a community health corps to $31 million in federal funding for housing security.

The curfew for the City of Detroit that expired this morning will not be renewed since protests have been peaceful the last few nights.

“What we have is protests going on by people from this community who care about this community,” said Duggan.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig provided statistics on recent arrests. He noted that from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, June 7 there was a total of 421 adults arrested at protests. Of that number only 136 were from Detroit. No arrests have been made since last Tuesday.

Duggan announced the establishment of what he referred to as a community health corps.

“You heard of the Peace Corps. I envision a community health corps,” said Duggan.

Part of the plan consists of employees from the Detroit Health Department reaching out to individuals in need and finding ways to address people with issues.

“I really envision a corps of folks who work for the health department, who can reach out to those of low income and say we will be there to help you on all of these issues,” said Duggan.

Leaders also outlined how the city plans to spend $31 million in federal CARES Act funding for housing assistance.

That funding would help provide money for lawyers to fight improper evictions in court among other things.

The Detroit City Council will be voting on the federal funding soon. Both Duggan and director of Housing and Revitalization, Donald Rencher, are hopeful that the Detroit City Council adopts the proposal quickly.

In regards to the coronavirus Duggan encouraged Detroit residents to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing despite recent progress.

He has asked the City of Detroit Parks and Recreation Department to put basketball hoops back up. He wants Detroit residents to keep games down to small groups.

Board of Police Commission member Lisa Carter spoke at the conference and encouraged Detroit residents to turn to the board regarding any policing issues. Carter says public comments can help point to problems or troubling patterns.

“When we know about problems and concerns we can work together. We can work together to address them before they become systematic,” said Carter.

To report an issue to the commission call 313-596-2499 or 313-596-183.

