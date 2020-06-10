Protests in Detroit to pause until Saturday

DETROIT – Protesters met in Downtown Detroit on Wednesday, for the 13th day in a row, to honor the memory of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck. His death sparked protests against police violence and racial injustice across the country.

Due to weather the protest in Detroit ended early. Protest organizers also said that the demonstrations will be paused for two days and return on Saturday.

The pausing of the protest is to refocus, re-energize and give the protesters who have been out there every single day a break.

