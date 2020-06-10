Detroit protests: 12th night of demonstrations takes place after organizers meet with local officials

DETROIT – On the 12th night of protests in Detroit there was some dissension in the ranks.

Earlier in the day, Tristan Taylor and his co-organizers met with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit police Chief James Craig.

Joanna Underwood, an activist who has organized other protests around Metro Detroit, accused Taylor of trying to run the agenda for every protester in the state and shutting her and others out of the meeting with city leaders.

During the protest, demonstrators heard from veteran Detroit activists who gave emotional speeches.

Watch the video above for the full report.