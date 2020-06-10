Here are the active weather warnings, watches for each Southeast Michigan county
All of SE Michigan currently under severe thunderstorm watch
DETROIT – Severe weather is expected across Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon and evening, as strong winds, thunderstorms and even tornadoes are possible.
Weather links:
- Sizable severe storm risk this afternoon
- Tornadoes possible as severe storms move across state
- Watch live Michigan radar and severe weather coverage
- Severe thunderstorm watch issued for SE Michigan
With storms moving across the area, the Local 4Casters are predicting the main threat will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Straight-line wind gusts could reach as high as 75 mph. Hail the size of ping pong balls, frequent lightning and torrential downpours are also possible risks.
Here’s a look at the active weather alerts for each county.
Wayne County
- Wayne County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Oakland County
- Oakland County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Macomb County
- Macomb County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Washtenaw County
- Washtenaw County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Monroe County
- Monroe County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Livingston County
- Livingston County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday
- Livingston County is also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Lenawee County
- Lenawee County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Lapeer County
- Lapeer County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Clair County
- St. Clair County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Genesee County
- Genesee County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday
- Genesee County is also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.
- The county was briefly placed under a severe thunderstorm warning at 2:20 p.m., but it was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch by 2:35 p.m.
Sanilac County
- Sanilac County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.