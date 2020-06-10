91ºF

Here are the active weather warnings, watches for each Southeast Michigan county

All of SE Michigan currently under severe thunderstorm watch

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Michigan's weather radar on June 10, 2020.
DETROIT – Severe weather is expected across Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon and evening, as strong winds, thunderstorms and even tornadoes are possible.

With storms moving across the area, the Local 4Casters are predicting the main threat will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Straight-line wind gusts could reach as high as 75 mph. Hail the size of ping pong balls, frequent lightning and torrential downpours are also possible risks.

Here’s a look at the active weather alerts for each county.

Wayne County

  • Wayne County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Oakland County

  • Oakland County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Macomb County

  • Macomb County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Washtenaw County

  • Washtenaw County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Monroe County

  • Monroe County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Livingston County

  • Livingston County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday
  • Livingston County is also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Lenawee County

  • Lenawee County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Lapeer County

  • Lapeer County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Clair County

  • St. Clair County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Genesee County

  • Genesee County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday
  • Genesee County is also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.
  • The county was briefly placed under a severe thunderstorm warning at 2:20 p.m., but it was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch by 2:35 p.m.

Sanilac County

  • Sanilac County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

