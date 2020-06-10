Here are the active weather warnings, watches for each Southeast Michigan county

DETROIT – Severe weather is expected across Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon and evening, as strong winds, thunderstorms and even tornadoes are possible.

With storms moving across the area, the Local 4Casters are predicting the main threat will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Straight-line wind gusts could reach as high as 75 mph. Hail the size of ping pong balls, frequent lightning and torrential downpours are also possible risks.

Here’s a look at the active weather alerts for each county.

Wayne County

Wayne County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Oakland County

Oakland County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Macomb County

Macomb County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Monroe County

Monroe County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Livingston County

Livingston County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday

Livingston County is also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Lenawee County

Lenawee County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Lapeer County

Lapeer County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Clair County

St. Clair County is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Genesee County

Genesee County is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday

Genesee County is also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

The county was briefly placed under a severe thunderstorm warning at 2:20 p.m., but it was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch by 2:35 p.m.

Sanilac County