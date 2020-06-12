Around 1,000 protesters gather near ‘Romeo Rock’ in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A large protest formed in Washington Township on Friday as around 1,000 people gathered near the “Romeo Rock.”

There has been controversy surrounding the rock since racist graffiti was sprayed on it earlier in the week.

Demonstrators took to the streets Friday in support of Black Lives Matter.

The tiny Romeo community of about 3,600 people was rocked earlier this week when vandals wrote racial slurs on the rock, which is a landmark.

The rock had been painted with the Black Lives Matter slogan before it was vandalized. The racist graffiti was quickly painted over.

Demonstrators Friday said their collective voice will drown out the few who vandalized their beloved rock.

For some people who have grown up in the area, marching with hundreds of others to protest systematic racism and police brutality was a moment they’ll never forget.

