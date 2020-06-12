Oakland County Schools reveals plan to return students to classes in the fall

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – There are a lot of parents and students who are wondering what school will look like in the fall.

In Oakland County, officials have decided on an unusual approach. The school district plans on hiring a lot of nurses to keep an eye on the health of students.

Oakland County schools superintendent Wanda Cook-Robinson said she knows parents and staff are concerned about coronavirus (COVID-19).

Oakland County schools encompass 28 districts with more than 400 buildings housing more than 200,000 students. They plan on hiring 68 nurses for 90 days in the fall.

The program could cost around $2 million. Oakland County Executive David Coulter believes in the approach.

