Brandon Township trustee makes controversial remarks on Black Lives Matter movement

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Brandon Township trustee, Bob Marshall, made controversial remarks on the Black Lives Matter movement Saturday in a Facebook post.

“In over twenty years of living in this community of Brandon Township, I have NEVER had the occasion to be disappointed in the people here, until two weeks ago. While driving past Brandon High School on M-15, I saw a Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstration,” Marshall wrote in the Facebook post.

In the post Marshall asserts it is not true that Blacks are disproportionately killed by white police officers.

“The falsehood that Blacks are, in overwhelming numbers disproportionately killed by white police officers is demonstrably false. I will not state the numbers here. They are easily researched for anyone seeking the true statistics. You can check with various studies that have covered the topic over the years,” he writes.

He described Black Lives Matter as a hate group that seeks to “target police officers for harm and death.”

Black Lives Matter has gained momentum across the country and world in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s death sparked protests against police brutality around the country. Since his death on May 25 protesters have been demonstrating in cities across the United States demanding social justice and racial equality.

Floyd was killed during a police altercation in May. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested in connection with Floyd’s death. He was charged with murder.