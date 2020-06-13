Detroit federal court to maintain jurisdiction over Farid Fata’s prison release request
Patients misdiagnosed with cancer, given unnecessary treatments including chemotherapy
DETROIT – The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan is maintaining jurisdiction over cancer doctor Farid Fata’s request for release from prison.
The announcement comes after Fata requested to be released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently made a request for compassionate release and reduction in sentence.
Read: Farid Fata requests release from federal prison due to COVID-19
According to federal prosecutors, Fata victimized 553 patients. He ordered unnecessary treatments on patients who did not have cancer including chemotherapy to enrich himself.
The Metro Detroit case made national news after a whistleblower blew Fata’s cover a few years ago.
- Court recovers more than $11M in restitution funds from doctor accused putting patients through needless cancer treatments
- What to make of former doctor Farid Fata’s crimes
- New allegations arise in cancer doctor Farid Fata case
Fata.case.Stays.at.Us.district.court by Natasha Dado on Scribd
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.