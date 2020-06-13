Detroit federal court to maintain jurisdiction over Farid Fata’s prison release request

DETROIT – The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan is maintaining jurisdiction over cancer doctor Farid Fata’s request for release from prison.

The announcement comes after Fata requested to be released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently made a request for compassionate release and reduction in sentence.

According to federal prosecutors, Fata victimized 553 patients. He ordered unnecessary treatments on patients who did not have cancer including chemotherapy to enrich himself.

The Metro Detroit case made national news after a whistleblower blew Fata’s cover a few years ago.