Detroit man charged after shots fired at Parkcrest Inn in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Officials said on Tuesday at 1 a.m. officers from the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety responded to the Parkcrest Inn on the report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found several victims who reported being shot at by the same man. Nobody was struck by a bullet.

Lewis Nichols, 27, of Detroit, was found in the rear seat of a vehicle parked in the rear parking lot of the Parkcrest Inn and arrested. Officers also found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle.

Officers also recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle with Nichols. Officers said they also collected 18 9mm casings.

Nichols was arraigned and charged in 32-A District Court and charged with the following:

Three counts of assault with intent to murder

Three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder

Three counts of felonious assault

Six counts of weapons, felony firearm

One count of careless discharge of a firearm

One count of discharge of a firearm in or at a building

One count of firearm, possession by a felon

One count of possession of ammunition by a felon

One count of weapons, carrying concealed

Nichols was also given a habitual fourth offense notice. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Nichols has a Preliminary Examination date scheduled for July 01, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in 32-A District Court. Bond was set at $250,000.00 cash.