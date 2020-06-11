38-year-old woman dies in holding cell in Harper Woods; cause unknown

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A family is looking for answers after a woman was found unresponsive in police custody in Harper Woods on Wednesday.

Pricilla Slater, 38, was found unresponsive in a holding cell around 12:35 p.m. by Harper Woods Department of Public Safety personnel, officials said.

According to officials medics immediately attempted to revive Slater but were unsuccessful. A St. John Hospital physician pronounced the woman dead at 12:45 p.m., officials said.

Slater was transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The results have not yet been shared.

Harper Woods officials say the Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

We will share additional details as this story develops.

