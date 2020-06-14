2 women injured in Detroit shooting following argument between 2 men

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that wounded two victims early Sunday morning.

Police say a 31-year-old man got into an altercation with a 32-year-old man around 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Woodward Avenue. The 31-year-old produced a gun and fired shots at the other man.

Two women, 20 and 29 years old, who were also at the location were shot during the incident. Both were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. The 32-year-old man was not injured, police said.

Detroit police say the shooter fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department Third Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE: Local News