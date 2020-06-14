$500 reward offered for information in abused dog, killed kittens in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two separate animal abuse cases.

According to the shelter, the incidents happened Friday night. A dog, believed to be at least 12 years old, was abandoned at the shelter intake facility after hours. Dearborn Animal Control picked her up at about 8 p.m.

The shelter named the dog Antoinette.

The shelter said Antoinette has a flea infestation and a bad infection, believed to be caused by the fleas. Additionally, she is missing almost all of her teeth and her ears are deformed, believed to be caused by years of untreated infections.

On the same night, the shelter said two kittens were found near the intersection of Oakman Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Both kittens were found with similar head injuries believed to be the result of abuse. The kittens did not survive.

Anyone with any information on either of these cases is asked to call Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit at 313-943-2697.

A reward of $500 will be given for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.