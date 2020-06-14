Hundreds take part in Michigan boat parade to celebrate Trump’s 74th birthday

DETROIT – Supporters of President Donald Trump took part in boating parades around the country this weekend in celebration of his 74th birthday.

Trump’s birthday is Sunday and falls on Flag Day. In Michigan boaters paraded from northern Macomb County to Detroit Saturday.

Michigan community holding boat parade to celebrate Trump's birthdayhttps://t.co/RrFwfl9k3q pic.twitter.com/ezH451qbXk — Jeanie Smith (@JeanieSmithKSDK) June 9, 2020

Hundreds took part in the local celebration Saturday including members of the Michigan Trump Republicans 2020, Michigan Conservative Coalition and local Trump supporters. Both groups hosted the “Make America Great Again” parade.

Similar MAGA boating parades were held in several other states from California, Florida to South Carolina.

Related: Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’ in age of coronavirus

Beautiful day at the MAGA boat parade, celebrating President Trump’s Birthday! Thanks to the Michigan Conservative Coalition, Michigan Trump Republicans 2020, and Sherman Rogers for organizing. Definitely what we all needed after the last 3 months! #LisaMcClainForCongress #MAGA pic.twitter.com/IUN4o3WArz — Lisa McClain for Congress (@LisaForCongress) June 13, 2020

Trump supporters parade along Detroit River for president's 74th birthday https://t.co/bdPA82qgBG pic.twitter.com/OwjwEb08Cd — The Windsor Star (@TheWindsorStar) June 13, 2020

Boaters in Florida are planning to take part in a boat rally in honor of President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day this Sunday. https://t.co/ptUxs2QuXJ — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) June 13, 2020