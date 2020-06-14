63ºF

Hundreds take part in Michigan boat parade to celebrate Trump’s 74th birthday

Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Trump Republicans 2020 hosted event

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Hundreds turn out for President Trump boat parade in South Florida
DETROIT – Supporters of President Donald Trump took part in boating parades around the country this weekend in celebration of his 74th birthday.

Trump’s birthday is Sunday and falls on Flag Day. In Michigan boaters paraded from northern Macomb County to Detroit Saturday.

Hundreds took part in the local celebration Saturday including members of the Michigan Trump Republicans 2020, Michigan Conservative Coalition and local Trump supporters. Both groups hosted the “Make America Great Again” parade.

Similar MAGA boating parades were held in several other states from California, Florida to South Carolina.

