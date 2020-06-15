Farmington Hills police investigating suspicious man who approached child

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a report of a suspicious person who approached a child on Sunday at around 4 p.m. in the area of Dohany Drive in a subdivision between Power Road and Ten Mile Road.

A child was reportedly riding a bike in the area when a person driving a green SUV (possibly a Mercedes G-Wagon) stopped and asked the child if they wanted a ride.

The child refused and left the area to contact a parent who called 911. The child reported that the man drove away as he left the area. The child reported that no physical contact was attempted or made.

The driver of the vehicle is described as an older white man between the age of 55 to 65, wearing black glasses.

Detectives have been actively investigating this report and officers are conducting increased patrols in the area. Police are searching for surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.