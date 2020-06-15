Vice President Mike Pence to visit Sterling Heights Thursday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Sterling Heights Thursday where he is scheduled to have lunch at Engine House.

The restaurant is owned by local Detroit firefighter Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusumano, who retired after 31 years of service.

The Office of the Vice President announced the visit Monday in a news release.

After the lunch, Pence will participate in a tour of Chardam Gear Company.

Following the tour, Pence will deliver remarks at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc. Both the Chardam Gear Company and Casadei Structural Steel are in Sterling Heights.

Later that evening, Pence will return to Washington, D.C.

