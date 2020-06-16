Detroit police looking for missing 20-year-old man who is deaf

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old man who was last seen Monday at 3:30 p.m. at his residence in the 900 block of E Grand Boulevard.

Police said Tymere Little was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering across the chest, black capri shorts with black, red and yellow stripes on the side and black shoes. One with black laces and the other with white laces.

Police said Little is deaf and only communicates through sign language.