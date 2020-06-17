Man found fatally shot in SUV in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – A man was killed and another was injured in an altercation in Inkster.

It happened on Tuesday night off the 28000 block of Glenwood in a neighborhood near Inkster and Cherry Hill roads.

Neighbors said the sound of gunfire was masked by fireworks and many were left questioning if they heard gunshots or fireworks.

Michigan State Police said the shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. A 27-year-old man was found dead in the front seat of a white Chevy Traverse, and the SUV was riddled with bullets.

Another man and a woman involved in the shooting drove to a hospital. The man was shot but is expected to survive, the woman was not injured.

Michigan State Police are still investigating what happened and said they didn’t find any witnesses. They said the shooting wasn’t random.

