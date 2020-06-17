66ºF

Inkster shooting: 1 killed, 2 injured on Glenwood Street

Police respond to a deadly shooting June 17, 2020 in the 29000 block of Glenwood Street in Inkster. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. – One person was fatally shot and two others were injured Wednesday morning in the 29000 block of Glenwood Street in Inkster.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called about 1:20 a.m. about a shooting. Police said one person was found fatally shot and two other people were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Detectives are working to figure out what happened.

