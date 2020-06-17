Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 17, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

West Bloomfield shooting: 1 killed, 2 injured at home on Chase Court

A short time after the first 911 call was made, a second 911 call was made from another homeowner on the block who said he had been shot. He told police that he believed he shot another person. A third 911 call was made to report a dark colored Dodge Charger was spotted leaving the area, police said.