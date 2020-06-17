Police investigating after 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at West Bloomfield home

Comments are closed on this story.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are looking for answers after a shooting in a quiet West Bloomfield neighborhood Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: West Bloomfield shooting: 1 killed, 2 injured at home on Chase Court

It happened in the 6000 block of Chase Court, near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. Police said neighbors heard gunshots at about 1 a.m. and called police.

A 37-year-old man from Warren was shot and killed in the driveway. A 47-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was taken into custody by Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield police as he attempted to leave the scene.

The owner of the house, a 30-year-old man, was returning home from work when he was followed by two men in a black Dodge Charger. He was confronted by the two men in his driveway and shots were fired.

The homeowner was shot multiple times but is expected to be OK. He had called police and said he had been shot and that he might have shot someone.

“It was a great effort (by police). We appreciate the neighbors stepping up and giving a call right away,” said Lawson. “This happened very quickly. We have multiple scenes, multiple investigations going.”

West Bloomfield police detectives are obtaining search warrants as the investigation continues.

