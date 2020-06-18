64-year-old woman struck, killed by moving car while walking in the street in Whiteford Township

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 64-year-old woman was struck and killed by a moving vehicle in Whiteford Township on Wednesday, police say.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, from Long Beach, New York, was walking south in the southbound travel lane on Clark Road south of Yankee Road around 4 a.m. when she was struck by a blue 2016 Ford F-150 also traveling southbound.

Officials say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identification has not been released. Police say it is unclear why the woman was walking in the road.

The driver of the Ford F-150 -- a 55-year-old man from Adrian, Michigan -- was not injured in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7557.

