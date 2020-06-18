Vice President Pence speaks at Casadei Steel in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at Casadei Structural Steel in Sterling Heights on Thursday as part of the “Great American Comeback Tour.”

The vice president first toured the Chardam Gear Company in Sterling Heights and then delivered remarks at the Casadei Structural Steel on Thursday.

The tour -- which is part of Trump’s reelection campaign -- is being organized by America First Policies, a nonprofit associated with the America First Action super PAC supporting Trump’s reelection. Pence kicked off the “Great American Comeback Tour” in Pittsburgh last week.

Pence’s visit to Michigan comes at a divisive moment in American politics amid national unrest over the recent killings of Black Americans. The state of Michigan has also recently experienced significant hardships, especially financially, due to an intense battle with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since March.

Michigan has been cited as a “battleground” state for the 2020 Presidential Election in November as its party allegiance continues to waver. According to an analysis by NPR the highly-sought Michigan vote is currently leaning in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden’s campaign manager released a statement Thursday regarding Pence’s visit to the battleground state.

“As Mike Pence’s ‘great American damage control tour’ hits Michigan, the truth is sinking in that Donald Trump’s corrupt recovery is prioritizing wealthy donors and billionaires instead of working-class Michiganders,” Kate Bedingfield said. “... Now, in no small part due to Donald Trump’s weak leadership, Michigan lost more than one million jobs and experienced more than 6,000 deaths. Despite today’s show, the Trump Administration still doesn’t have a coherent plan for the nation or for states like Michigan to reopen safely and protect workers.”

Pence also had lunch at Engine House in Mount Clemens prior to the tour and speech on Thursday. The restaurant is owned by local Detroit firefighter Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusumano, who retired after 31 years of service.

The vice president is expected to return to Washington, D.C. later in the evening.

