DETROIT – As part of Detroit’s week-long celebration for Juneteenth, a group of teenagers painted a new mural on Woodward Avenue.

The mural was completed on Thursday. The “Power To The People” art installation will be revealed in its entirety on Friday during the city’s Juneteenth celebration in the Spirit Plaza.

