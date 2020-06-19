Bill Birndorf helps serve up thousands of free meals for those in need

DETROIT – It started with a simple idea, but now it’s turned into a juggernaut.

Bill Birndorf is helping serve up thousands of free meals for those who need it the most.

In 2014, Birndorf volunteered to work at the Say Detroit Radiothon, along with Detroit Rescue Mission. Birndorf had always been charitable with donations but not as charitable with his time.

He said he was always a little nervous about volunteering because he didn’t know what to expect. But he partnered with Gleaners to create a mobile program to distribute meals throughout the year at organizations like Focus Hope.

