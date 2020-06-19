Michigan schools face budget cuts amid coronavirus pandemic

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her intention to get students back into the classroom in the fall.

Educators have said they’re feeling frustrated because they’ve had to work with smaller budgets for the new school year. They said they have no information on how much money they can spend or the financial impact of remote learning.

The only reason the Bloomfield Hills school district won’t be cutting teachers is because it won’t be replacing the ones who are retiring -- but it will be making cuts.

Officials said they have been putting together a budget, with some budget cuts. They said they’re trying to budget for almost everything, but it’s an impossible task.

Kenneth Gutman is the superintendent for the Walled Lake Consolidated School District. The district was forced to cut 50 teachers from its budget on Thursday night.

Gutman is also the vice president of the Tri County Alliance for Public Education, which represents more than half a million schools and 40 percent of the state’s student population.

“We’re looking anywhere from $500 to $750 per pupil right now. We’ve also heard estimates of $1,000. It’s all bad for us. That equates to nearly $12 million in reductions,” Gutman said.

