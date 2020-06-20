Driver strikes 3 pedestrians in Detroit before hitting other cars, tree

DETROIT – Police said a driver struck three pedestrians, other cars and a tree in Detroit on Friday at 5:25 p.m.

It happened in the area of 4th and Peterboro. The 44-year-old female suspect was driving a blue 2002 Dodge Caravan when she struck three women who are 28, 23, and 24 years old

Police said the driver then struck other vehicles that were in the area and a tree. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and police said she is listed in temporary serious condition.

The three pedestrians were also transported to a local hospital and police said they are listed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

